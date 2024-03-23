Princess Catherine & Her Family Will Skip Easter Service In Wake Of Cancer Diagnosis

Princess Catherine and her family are going to be sitting out this Easter Sunday.

As we’ve been covering, Kate Middleton made the shocking announcement on Friday that she has cancer and is undergoing treatment. Everyone was left speechless after the news, not only considering the fact that King Charles is also getting treatment for cancer, but also because conspiracy theorists had run wild with speculation!

At the time of her announcement, the mom of three said she and Prince William wanted to wait to tell the public about her condition for the sake of their three young children Louis, George, and Charlotte. A source told US Weekly following the announcement:

“They wanted to wait to tell the world the news until their children were off school for the Easter break so they could have time to process the news before the whole world was talking about [it].”

Makes sense! But now since the announcement was rushed, the family is understood to not be attending Easter service this Sunday. A royal insider told Harper’s Bazaar:

“The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team.”

It’s important she put her health first, so it’s understandable.

