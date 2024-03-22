How The Family Has Been 'Processing' Princess Catherine's Cancer Diagnosis

The news of Princess Catherine‘s cancer diagnosis shocked the world on Friday when she revealed it after a long stint of conspiracy theories about her health. Her family, however, are having the hardest time with the news.

Kate Middleton‘s loved ones have known about her cancer diagnosis for “a few weeks” now, and have been “processing” the news.. Her husband, Prince William, and their kiddos George, Louis, and Charlotte, have known about it for a bit; but, even so, it hasn’t been easy on any of them. A source told US Weekly on Friday following the news that the parents wanted their little ones on Easter break so they could more properly handle the situation:

“They wanted to wait to tell the world the news until their children were off school for the Easter break so they could have time to process the news before the whole world was talking about [it].”

As we previously reported, the Princess of Wales herself said in her announcement video that it took a long time for them to “to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them.” It’s a perfectly reasonable request to want their children to be with them when the whole world starts talking about it!

Related: Conspiracy Theorists Actually APOLOGIZE After Kate’s Cancer Reveal!

Watch her full message (below):

Sad! We’re sending light and healing to Kate and the whole family. What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]