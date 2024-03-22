Prince William & Carole Middleton Have Been By Princess Catherine’s Side During Private Cancer Battle!

Princess Catherine is leaning on her loved ones amid her health battle.

Following weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and well-being, we finally learned the truth about what’s been happening on Friday — directly from the Princess of Wales herself. She revealed in an emotional video that she was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer after undergoing “major abdominal surgery” earlier this year. Now, after taking time to recover from her procedure, Kate Middleton is “in the early stages” of chemotherapy. Oof.

Without a doubt, this must have been very hard for the 42-year-old royal going through a health scare while dealing with the public speculation and photoshop controversy. Thankfully, Catherine has had a great support system during this time. As she said in her announcement video, Prince William has been “a great source of comfort and reassurance” right now. Catherine not only has been relying on her husband, but she has been leaning on her mom, Carole Middleton, at this time to get her through chemo. A source told Us Weekly:

“Her mom has been staying with her to help her recuperate.”

Of course, we saw her and her mother together this month. Catherine was pictured in a car driven by Carole — though many theorized it was a lookalike of the princess inside amid the height of the wild conspiracy theories.

We’re glad to hear the family has been by her side through this scary time. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

