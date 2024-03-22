Princess Catherine Reveals The Truth: She Has Cancer

Breaking! Princess Catherine is finally ready to speak about what’s been going on.

The palace announced back in January she was going into the hospital for “planned abdominal surgery,” but since then they’ve given few updates. Speculation ran rampant after she wasn’t seen or heard from more nearly two months. And it got WAY worse when the update they did release turned out to be fake. The more info came out that didn’t seem quite right, the less trusting the public became of future updates.

So at this point we guess the only choice Kate thought she had was to talk plainly and directly to the world. In her first address to the public since all this started, Kate revealed… she has cancer.

In an emotional statement, the Princess of Wales explained that when she had her “major abdominal surgery” it was thought her condition was “noncancerous.” However, afterward it was discovered cancer was present — leading doctors to prescribe her “a course of preventative chemotherapy.” She said it took her a while to recover from the surgery enough to take on the chemo, but she’s now “in the early stages” of that treatment.

As for the secrecy? Kate says she and Prince William “have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family”:

“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

Awww. Such a tough parenting ordeal! She added with gratitude:

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able — but for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

But she isn’t just thinking of her own condition. She added:

“At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

See the whole video to hear it directly from Kate herself (below)!

In addition to Kate’s video, a Kensington Palace spokesperson more specifically revealed Kate began the chemo in late February. They explained:

“The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery.”

Until then, William “will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year.” They added the palace will not tell the public anything else Kate hasn’t chosen to share herself:

“We will not be sharing any further private medical information. The Princess has a right to medical privacy, as we all do.”

Well, there you have it. We are wishing the Princess a thorough recovery.

[Image via The Prince and Princess of Wales/YouTube.]