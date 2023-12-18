Princess Catherine Shares Throwback Christmas Pic -- And Looks EXACTLY Like Prince Louis!

These genes are strong!

Princess Catherine just shared the sweetest throwback photo of herself as a tiny tot enjoying the Christmas season — and fans can’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance to another young royal! In honor of her Shaping Us Campaign, which aims to shed light on the importance of early childhood, Kate Middleton wrote on Instagram Monday:

“Sharing some festive memories this Christmas because #ShapingUs is all about the vital importance of our early years and the role played by those around us in shaping the rest of our lives.”

This is also the theme of her upcoming special Royal Carols: Together At Christmas which will air on ITV on Christmas Eve.

As for the photo, it was snapped in 1983 and shows the Princess of Wales sitting at a dining room table in a dark cardigan and a blue and white dress with colorful beads around her neck. A bowl and some candles were placed in front of her as she looked off to the side. She would’ve been just one year old at the time. Aw! Ch-ch-check it out!

Adorbz!!

And also the spitting image of her youngest son Prince Louis! Royal stans were quick to point out the resemblance to the 5-year-old boy, teasing in the comments:

“You’re absolutely lying, this is Louis ” “Copy and pasted Little Louis ” “I thought that was Prince Louis immediately ” “Omg prince louis doppelgänger!!!” “This picture is beyond cuteness!!”

If you look quickly, it would be so easy to confuse them!! Hah! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

