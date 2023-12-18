Taylor Swift 'Even Better In Real Life' Says Pal Blake Lively -- See Her Pics From Tay's Birthday!

Blake Lively finally dropped her photo dump from Taylor Swift‘s magical 34 birthday!!

Last week the pop superstar celebrated her birthday in NYC surrounded by famous faces. The group that first made a stop at Freeman’s for dinner and afterward went club-hopping at The Box and Outer Haven included friends Abigail Anderson, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Este and Alana Haim, Sabrina Carpenter and Zoë Kravitz, Her backup dancer Eliotte Nicole also made an appearance alongside Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry, her songwriting partner Jack Antonoff and Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski!

It was a birthday to remember, even though it didn’t include her beau Travis Kelce, and on Monday Ryan Reynolds‘ wife shared her memories from the night! Posting ten of her favorite pics of the party to Instagram, the 36-year-old actress wrote:

“Somehow, she’s even better in real life. Happy, happy birthday to the one and only.”

Aww!

We LOVE their friendship — and the photos shared are a true testament to their unbreakable bond!

The first snap in the gallery shows Tay Tay and the Gossip Girl star hugging while her birthday cake is being brought to her. Other pics in the sweet post include the tight-knit group of friends celebrating the You’re Losing Me singer in a big way — along with a HIGHlarious selfie of Blake and Gigi making silly faces.

Ch-ch-check out the full post (below):

Looks like everyone had the best time! What do U think about Taylor’s wild birthday bash, Perezcious readers?

