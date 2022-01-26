Princess Cristina Of Spain Divorces Husband Of 24 Years After He Confirms Affair!

Well, this is quite the royal scandal!!

Princess Cristina of Spain and her husband Iñaki Urdangarin announced they are headed for Splitsville on Monday. The husband and wife of 24 years told Spanish state-owned news agency EFE:

“By mutual agreement we have decided to break off our marriage. Our commitment to our children remains intact. Since this is a private decision we ask the utmost respect of all those around us.”

The exes, who have been living in Switzerland, share four kids — Juan, 22, Pablo, 21, Miguel, 19, and Irene, 16. From the sounds of it, though, this split does not come as a surprise to any of them…

While the breakup announcement sounds amicable, it’s likely been anything but that. The news comes just a week after Iñaki was photographed hand-in-hand with another woman! Spanish tabloid Lecturas released a photo of the former handball player and his other woman during a trip to southern France last week (see HERE). The Times quickly revealed her to be Ainhoa Armentia, a 43-year-old Spanish accounting analyst.

Shockingly, the 54-year-old seemed to confirm the affair while speaking to outlets outside of his office on Thursday, telling Express:

“These things happen. It is a difficulty that we will manage with the utmost tranquility and together as we have always done.”

Uhh, “these things happen”?? Only if you want them to, dude!

The reason he was so quick to confirm the not-so-secret side relationship may be that his wife reportedly “already knew,” according to the outlet. It’s unclear how long the affair has been going on. The former couple’s son Pablo also spoke to the press, adding:

“We are all going to love each other the same.”

If you think this family is handling this scandal extra well, it’s because this isn’t their first go-around with controversy. The Duke and Duchess of Palma de Mallorca, who married in 1997, have had their fair share of issues.

Most recently, Iñaki was found guilty of embezzlement, influence-peddling, and tax fraud through his non-profit organization Noos Institute. He was sentenced to 5 years and 10 months in prison by Spain’s Supreme Court in 2018, Reuters reported. Last year, though, the royal was allowed to move to Grade 3 Spanish prison regime, meaning that he can spend the day out of prison and only has to sleep behind bars on the nights of Monday through Thursday, local outlet EL PAÍS detailed.

Cristina, for her part, has also faced legal trouble. She and dozens of others were charged with being an accessory to tax fraud in that same embezzlement scheme. In 2017, BBC reported that she was acquitted in a tax fraud trial, though she was forced to pay a €265,000 fine.

She and her hubby were also stripped of their royal titles by her brother King Felipe because of this mess. She remains sixth in line to the throne. Here’s to hoping she avoids more scandals in the future now that she’s going her separate way from Urdangarin!

