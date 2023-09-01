Previously Unheard Princess Diana Tapes Reveal AWFUL King Charles Comment About Harry!

It’s been 26 years since the death of Princess Diana (as of Thursday, August 31), and yet we are still getting brand new interview audio from her!

In never-before-heard tapes, which total about seven hours, Diana spoke with her close friend James Colthurst. They were later given to author Andrew Morton to use when writing the 1992 book Diana: Her True Story. But now we are all getting to hear what she had to say — directly from the horse’s mouth! Within these newly released clips, Diana discusses her “ridiculous” marriage to King Charles III, the AWFUL thing he once said about Prince Harry, and some harsh words about her stepmother Raine Spencer!

Good Morning America got a hold of a sneak peek of the audio on Friday, which will be used as part of the upcoming documentary Diana: The Rest of Her Story. In one part, the mother of two groans about her nuptials, saying:

“It was so grown up. Here’s Diana, a kindergarten teacher. I mean the whole thing was ridiculous.”

The most shocking mention of Charles comes when she recalls how “disappointed” he was about having Harry! Jeez! She recalled:

“At Harry’s christening Charles went up to mummy [Frances Shand Kydd] and said: ‘We’re so disappointed, we wanted a girl’ and mummy snapped his head off and said you should realise you are lucky to have a child that’s normal. Ever since that day, the shutters have come down. That’s what he does when he gets somebody answering back at him.”

Jeez! He was already the spare. This is just adding salt to a wound!

Diana also had a complicated relationship with her stepmother Raine, who married her father John Spencer in 1976 after her mother left. She said elsewhere in the recordings:

“I was so angry. I said I hate you so much. If you only knew how much we all hated you for what you’ve done. You ruined the house. You spent daddy’s money. I have said everything I possibly could. Raine said you have no idea how much pain your mother put your father through. I said pain, Raine? It’s one word you don’t even know how to relate to. In my job I see people suffer like you never see. You call that pain? I said you’ve got a lot to learn. I remember really going for her gullet.”

Whoa!

You can listen to the tapes (below):

The doc is a follow-up to the 2017 doc Diana: In Her Own Words, in which other previously unseen footage was shared. The release is expected to be sometime early next year. Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

