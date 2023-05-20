Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Show Citadel Makes Crude Joke About Pal Meghan Markle’s In-Law Princess Catherine!

Apparently, Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton was made the punchline of a crude joke in the new thriller series, Citadel. You know, the same show that stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is best friends with the 41-year-old royal’s rival Meghan Markle!

For those who don’t know, the 40-year-old actress’ Amazon Prime Video show – which premiered in April –follows two former agents, Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane (portrayed by Richard Madden), whose memories were erased after the downfall of the spy agency called Citadel. Throughout the season, the two characters attempt to remember their past and take down the Manticore crime organization. And they also get in a dig at Catherine during this journey!

In the third episode of Citadel, the Quantico alum’s character sends Mason to meet with the crime boss Balduino Basto, played by Sen Monro. While Nadia doesn’t appear in person, she speaks through an earpiece to speak with Mason. Balduino is asked to help break into the office of the armed forces chief at one point, to which he says:

“The chief of armed forces? You might as well have asked me how to get between the legs of the Duchess of Cambridge!”

Whoa. Princess Catherine has since been given the title Princess of Wales after Queen Elizabeth II died in September. However, she most likely was still named the Duchess of Cambridge when this season one scene was filmed. So this seems like some serious shade being thrown at the royal right now! At this time, neither Amazon Prime Video nor Priyanka has spoken out about the joke. However, there’s also no doubt the mom of one knew about the crude joke about Princess Catherine since she was still a part of the scene when it was said – and it was obvi in the script. Oof.

It’s no secret that she is close friends with Meghan. She even attended the Suits alum wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. And this wouldn’t be the first time Priyanka has made it known to the world that she’s #TeamMeghan amid the Duchess of Sussex’s feud with Catherine! As you may recall, the wife of Nick Jonas noticeably gave Kate and Prince William the cold shoulder when she sat right behind them at Wimbledon in 2021. So it wouldn’t be surprising if this diss was made on purpose!

And now, we want to know if Meghan knew about the show’s jab at Catherine ahead of time! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Catherine seriously cannot catch a break with these new projects, huh? First, it’s the new Little Mermaid‘s dig, and now this! Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Prime Video/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]