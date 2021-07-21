18-Year-Old Football Star At Christian Private School Charged In Rape Of Unconscious Teenage Girl

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

An 18-year-old football star who attended a prestigious Christian private school in Ohio has been charged with raping an unconscious teenage girl in her home just a few weeks before Christmas.

In documents obtained by the Cincinnati Enquirer, a criminal complaint was filed in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court alleging that Crosley MacEachen entered the bedroom of a home in Symmes Township where an unidentified victim was sleeping in the early hours on December 6, 2020. He then stripped her naked and started assaulting her.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, the girl suddenly woke up to find the athlete having sexual intercourse with her at around 5 am. She soon realized that she was naked, despite remembering that she wore clothes before falling asleep. And when the teen tried to get up, she says, MacEachen had “pushed her back down” on the bed. Eventually, she bolted out of the house and waited in her car until he left.

The alleged attack comes one month after MacEachen reportedly grabbed the same young woman’s butt at a different home in the same area.

Since then, state prosecutors have charged MacEachen with rape, gross sexual imposition, and sexual battery. His attorney, Scott Croswell, told the Enquirer following the arrest and charges:

“We intend to aggressively defend the case.”

In May, MacEachen, who averaged 17 yards per catch at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, committed to the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne, Indiana in the fall. When he signed on to the school, his high school head football coach K.C. Woods had described the assailant as “one of the most dynamic football players that I’ve had the pleasure to coach.” He continued:

“Every time he touched the ball, everyone’s eyes got a little bigger. He is also one of the smartest football minds that I have coached. He understands the game as well as most coaches do. Crosley will have a remarkable career for NAIA powerhouse St. Francis.”

Unfortunately, he’s also an alleged rapist, so really who gives a s**t anymore how good he is at sports.

It is unclear whether MacEachen will still attend the university now. At this time, St. Francis has not issued a statement in regards to the rape charges. However, the Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy told WLWT that they have “learned of an investigation which has resulted in charges filed against a former student” before adding:

“The alleged incident did not occur on school property nor during a school-sponsored event. CHCA is saddened for the individuals and families affected by this alleged incident, and our prayers remain with them.”

First the CYA language, then the sympathy. Sounds about right.

MacEachen has been released from custody after a family member posted a $100,000 bond. He is also due in court for a pretrial hearing on Wednesday, but no trial date has been set at this time.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, you can head to RAINN.org or call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support, information, advice, or a referral at 800.656.HOPE (4673).

