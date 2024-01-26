King Charles Visits Princess Catherine During Surgery Recovery In Hospital Ahead Of His Own Planned Procedure

Princess Catherine is receiving a lot of support from other members of the royal family — even as they undergo their own health trials.

On Friday, King Charles visited the Princess of Wales in the hospital where she continues to recover from abdominal surgery. That’s a big deal for several reasons — including the fact that it’s always a massive occurrence when the King himself comes down to see, well, anybody.

But it’s also a major deal for King Charles himself. While the 42-year-old princess is resting and recovering from her increasingly serious “planned abdominal surgery,” the 75-year-old monarch is now readying himself for his own surgery. As we’ve reported, King Charles will have surgery to treat an enlarged prostate.

As far as the King’s procedure is concerned, per People, its sounds like things have gone just as planned so far. In a statement released on Friday morning, Buckingham Palace confirmed the King had indeed been admitted to a London hospital for “a scheduled treatment.” And that he could also see Kate Middleton before he goes through his own ordeal is all for the better!

King Charles isn’t the only one to see the mom of three while she recovers after her surgery, though. Kate’s husband Prince William has been photographed leaving the hospital himself after checking up on his wife. And with three little ones at home — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — Prince William now has his hands full for the next few weeks as Kate recovers. Especially since the couple doesn’t employ “a huge private staff” for their needs.

Lots of things to juggle here. Sending love to both Princess Catherine and King Charles on their respective health journeys!

