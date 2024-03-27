Queen Camilla Shares First Public Words About Princess Catherine After Cancer Reveal

Queen Camilla is showing support to Princess Catherine.

Days after Kate Middleton revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer after abdominal surgery earlier this year, King Charles III‘s wife made a point to show her lots of love. The 76-year-old visited the Shrewsbury Farmers’ Market for a tour on Wednesday — one of her first public events since Kate’s announcement. A huge crowd gathered to welcome the royal, including two little girls, 10-year-old Harriet and 6-year-old Lois, who made posters for the Princess of Wales.

Per royal editor Rebecca English for the Daily Mail on X (Twitter), the kids held homemade signs that read, “Send our love to Kate.” Camilla spotted them and went over to the girls, saying:

“I know that Catherine is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support.”

She took the posters with her and promised to deliver them to the mother of three, Matt Wilkinson of The Sun added. She said this to the young royal fans:

“I shall send these on to Catherine, she will be thrilled.”

See the meaningful exchange (below)!

Queen Camilla is in Shrewsbury today where she met two young girls who made posters for the Princess of Wales, which she promised to deliver for them. Her Majesty said: ‘I know that Catherine is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support’ pic.twitter.com/BYhLun6WEV — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 27, 2024

Watch as Harriet, 10, and Lois, 6, show off their posters for Princess of Wales today in Shrewsbury and Queen Camilla replied: “I shall send these on to Catherine she will be thrilled” pic.twitter.com/2jXNnqgEs3 — Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) March 27, 2024

Very sweet!

It’s a tough time for the family as Camilla’s husband is also going through cancer treatment right now, too. So, seeing so much support from locals must’ve been heartwarming!

Reactions? Share them in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]