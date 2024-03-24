Princess Catherine Gave A Subtle Nod To Others Battling Cancer In Her Video Announcement!

Did you catch Princess Catherine’s nod to others battling cancer in her announcement??

In the days since the Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis to the world, fans have been trying to come to grips with the scary news after so much speculation surrounding her well being. But on a note of hope, the 42-year-old subtly recognized others battling the deadly disease as she revealed her own diagnosis!

In the video, which she posted to The Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts on Friday, the mom of three sat on a wooden bench surrounded by lush greenery, cherry blossoms, and yellow flowers… But they weren’t just any flowers! They were daffodils! See (below):

What’s the significance of daffodils, you may ask? Well, daffodils have been a major symbol for cancer sufferers and survivors for YEARS! The pretty flowers, which bloom in spring, are known to represent resilience, strength, and new beginnings as they blossom year after year after harsh winters. They’re so closely associated with the disease that there’s even a national daffodil day — which was on Friday! The very same day Princess Catherine posted her video announcement! That’s some really touching synchronicity.

In her video, Catherine concluded by acknowledging others who suffer from the same disease:

“At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

She’s so strong!

Did YOU know about the association of cancer and daffodils, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

[Image via The Prince and Princess of Wales/YouTube]