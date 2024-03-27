Late Sister Wives Star Garrison Brown’s Older Brother Hunter Shares Poignant Message After Shocking Death

Hunter Brown is mourning the loss of his little brother.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking message about “enjoying every moment” with your loved ones in the wake of Garrison Brown’s death. The Sister Wives alum shared a carousel of photos, starting off with one at Garrison’s funeral. The others featured a throwback to childhood, and some heartwarming family pics showing off just how tight the two seemed to be. Hunter started off his message with the following quote:

“When tomorrow starts without me…”

He then shared his own poignant words:

“I have no eulogy to give or long caption for you to read. All I can say is that I love Garrison and he has always been and will always be a huge part of my life. I will forever work at being better at enjoying every moment, big or small, with my loved ones. I would encourage you to do the same!”

So powerful. And so devastating. He concluded with a quote from the 2000 film Gladiator:

“Now we are free… I will see you again, but not yet. Not yet.”

Garrison sadly died in an apparent suicide earlier this month at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona. And his other brother, Gabriel, was the one who apparently found him after death, per previous news reports.

Our hearts continue to be with the Brown family during this incredibly difficult time.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

