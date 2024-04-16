Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Plan On Spending 'Quality Time' Together Before The Eras Tour Restarts!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are attached at the hip during their downtime! Should we expect that to end any time soon? Probably not…

Following the couple’s Coachella debut over the weekend, a source dished to People that Tay Tay and her man are all about sticking together during this break from their busy careers. With the pop star traveling the world for her monumental, record-breaking tour and the NFL star training and taking home Super Bowl wins, they don’t get much time with one another their first few months of dating. So down moments like these are special!

According to the insider, the pair have been “very happy” and really loving their time alone together — AND with friends like Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan, and Ice Spice:

“They are very supportive of each other. They’re enjoying solo dates, but have also been hanging out with their friends.”

Trav is a total hit with the Anti Hero songstress’ pals, too, per the source:

“Everyone loves Travis. He’s super friendly and easygoing.”

And while the couple “were both excited to attend Coachella together”, their main goal is staying close and having “quality time” even if it’s not doing anything exciting — especially if it’s not!

“They’re all about quality time together before Taylor resumes her tour.”

Of course, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has already hinted at attending some of his girlfriend’s shows when she takes off on The Eras Tour once more, but it won’t be the same as all the free time they have now. Especially with Taylor’s strict fitness routine for her three hour show and his return to offseason training…

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via New Heights/The Graham Norton Show/YouTube]