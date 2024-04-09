Prince Harry Feud Will Cost Prince William A 'Top Adviser' When He's King -- Here's Why!

Prince William‘s ongoing feud with Prince Harry will really affect him when he’s king!

The brothers have been battling it out for YEARS ever since Harry and Meghan Markle started to air their grievances with the palace after departing their roles as working royals in 2020. And while it always seemed like it would be a bad thing for Harry to be on the outs with his fam when his brother inevitably steps onto the throne — likely further alienating him from his estranged relatives as they rise to the heights of power — now it turns out the bitter sibling rivalry might negatively impact William’s monarchy as well!

On Friday, royal expert Charles Rae told The Sun that the Prince of Wales will be “deprived” of someone who would’ve been his closest aid thanks to the ongoing rift. He explained:

“They [Harry and William] were really, really close. And this is what makes it so sad that they’re now so far apart. When William becomes King, I always believed Harry would be one of his top advisers. I think that’s out of the window.”

Uhh, yeah, that seems 100% out of the question! At least as it stands now! The outlet’s royal correspondent Matt Wilkinson agreed, noting that Harry should be William’s “wingman” — if only they hadn’t started butting heads! Charles replied:

“Yeah and that’s what [Princess] Diana always wanted, the boys to remain as close as possible, they had each other, and it was them against the rest of the world but of course now it’s not happening.”

What a bummer! They would’ve made a good team, just as they did before this never-ending controversy emerged. Too bad s**t hit the fan!

While recent reports from The Mirror earlier this month have claimed William and Princess Catherine extended an invitation to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to visit with the kids amid Kate Middleton‘s cancer treatment, there’s been no indication that the couples are really ready to make amends! And if they can’t use this time of sickness in the family as a first step toward healing, then we aren’t sure that the brothers will ever be close enough to warrant Harry being William’s “top adviser.” The trust just isn’t there anymore! If only they hadn’t let this rift go on for so long!

Thoughts? Do you think William’s time as king will be affected by his fight with Harry? Let us know (below)!

