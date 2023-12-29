Meghan Markle Jealous Princess Catherine Gets 'To Be The Queen' -- Really??

If this is true, Meghan Markle was NEVER going to be happy in the royal family — no matter what.

Royal expert Tom Bower opened up about the Suits alum’s feud with Princess Catherine — which rivals in intensity with their husbands’ Prince Harry and Prince William‘s feud. The women never really got along, and it turns out a lot of this animosity was fueled by Meg being jealous of Kate Middleton — over something that was never going to change!

Speaking to Closer magazine last week (via The Sun on Friday), the Revenge author revealed:

“Kate is glowing, Kate is successful, Kate is popular — everything that Meghan wanted.”

But there’s one thing, according to Tom, that the actress wanted more than just popularity — something that would always be out of reach:

“Meghan wants to be the Queen — and she doesn’t want to be five in the succession [with Harry].”

Well, she went after the wrong brother then! Because being Queen was never really an option with Haz (unless some absolute tragedy occurs, God forbid) — and that should’ve been obvious from the get-go! We suppose this doesn’t mean she can’t still be jealous of someone else though!

Either way, things obviously didn’t work out in the royal family for various reasons. First, there are all the allegations of The Firm mistreating her — including Kate (remember, she was named as one of the royals who allegedly made racist comments about Prince Archie before his birth). Then, if you ask Tom, there’s just the Archetypes host’s misguided desire to have everything go “her way,” he noted:

“There’s only one way and that’s the royal way.”

This is something Harry and Meghan learned the hard way. When they didn’t get what they wanted, they packed their bags and headed to the US — where they’ve been trying to turn public opinion to their side (which isn’t exactly working). By accepting various media deals to become financially independent from the crown, the royal insider believes the 42-year-old “[undermined] her status” and is fighting a losing battle against the Princess of Wales:

“Meghan could never trump Kate — absolutely not at all. Everything she tries undermines her status and instead of going back to the privacy she said she needed — and why she had to leave Britain — every time she steps out into the spotlight, she loses a bit more. She just cannot win.”

Oof.

He’s not wrong — Harry and Meghan’s various media projects have certainly backfired lately, but with hopes of 2024 being their year of redemption, they don’t seem worried about it. But if they truly want to succeed, they’re going to have to let go of any hard feelings toward William and Kate and just move forward, just as the others have done! Only time will tell if they can do that…

Reactions? Do you think Meghan was really jealous about this?! Let us know (below)

