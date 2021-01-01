Queer Eye Star Jonathan Van Ness Low-Key Reveals He Got Married Earlier This Year!

Well this is a nice little surprise!

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness low-key revealed that he got married at some point in 2020 during a year-end wrap-up post on Thursday on his Instagram page! The icon was mum about the details, and did not even go so far as to reveal his husband’s name, but it’s GREAT to hear that he got hitched! Love it!!

As you can see (below), the reality TV star and stylist had plenty of things to be thankful for and proud of in 2020, and he certainly didn’t hold back in sharing a wonderful and heartfelt post about it on the IG page:

What a year! So many things going on, even in spite of the pandemic… and so much positivity, to boot!

But wait! What was that one little part in the middle there?!

“I got married to my best friend,” JVN wrote in the middle of his heartwarming, thankful post, concluding it, “and [I] have a loving partner to continue building my life with.” LOVE IT!!!

We weren’t the only ones, either! All the Queer Eye co-stars came out with major love for their co-star, including this comment from Bobby Berk (below):

“Yay!! That was a hard secret to keep!! Love you Mark and Johnny!”

FWIW, the man in Jonathan’s photo in that collage resembles London-born Mark Peacock, according to E! News. The pair has fueled relationship rumors for a while after starting to like each other’s Instagram photos late last year, though neither one has yet confirmed any connection publicly. Of course, Bobby’s “Mark and Johnny” comment could be quite the giveaway with regards to that possibility…

Other Queer Eye stars chimed in, as well, with Tan France sharing (below):

“Happy New Year, Jackaaay! I love you. Here’s hoping next year is so much better, and that we can finally celebrate your marriage.”

And Karamo Brown adding more, too:

“Yay! We can finally celebrate it publicly!! So happy for you!!!!!! One of the most Beautiful couples in the world. Love you & Happy New year @jvn”

Love to see all that support! Such a fun and loving cast enjoying each other’s life successes and milestons!

Congratulations, JVN, on your big year — and your big marriage!

May married life be everything you want it to be and so much more!

