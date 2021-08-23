Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Star Rachel Bloom Shows Off 'New Boobs' In First Selfie Since Breast Reduction

Happier than ever? Or at least, no longer weighed down by “them heavy boobs”?

Rachel Bloom, star and creator of beloved musical series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, shared the news a few days ago that she had finally gotten breast reduction surgery, something she’d spoken openly about wanting to do for a long time.

Well, it seems she’s all recovered and ready to show off the “new boobs” as she puts it, sharing her first selfie on Instagram since the surgery, writing:

“Took the new boobs out for a spin at tonight’s @dynastytypewriter show”

OK, first off, not that this is our place, but… she looks AMAZING. Second, we’re so glad she’s feeling confident with the results! Obviously she looked fab before, but the happiness really shines through here.

As fans know, Rachel had been joking about her large breasts for years, even writing the closest thing large-chested women have as an anthem, the hilarious Heavy Boobs.

Here she is in a hysterical throwback vid proving the lyrics about being able to store various items like a “remote control” and “hardback copy of Wuthering Heights” were not even exaggerations!

Again, we could not be happier that Rachel is treating herself!

