Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Star Rachel Bloom Reveals Breast Reduction Surgery In New Before & After Photos!

She got them heavy boobs, heavy boobs… well, maybe not so much anymore.

Rachel Bloom revealed Thursday night that she had gotten breast reduction surgery — by showing photos from immediately before and after the surgery, writing excitedly:

“I did it!”

We’re so happy for her!

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator told her followers back in April that she was strongly considering the surgery, writing as a caption to a photo showcasing her pre-reduction boobs one last time:

“I’m probably gonna get a breast reduction soon and I don’t want to hear any man’s gross thoughts on that decision right now and since there’s no way to block comments from just men on this post I’m turning off comments for everyone to teach men a lesson.”

The singer/actress/first-time-mom has been vocal about the discomfort of big boobs for years, notably — and HILARIOUSLY — singing a song about it on the award-winning Crazy Ex-Girlfriend!

So congrats to Rachel! And everyone else, ch-ch-check out her Heavy Boobs again for old times’ sake!

[Image via Brian To/WENN/Rachel Bloom/Instagram.]