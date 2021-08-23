Jamie Spears Claims The Public Would PRAISE HIM If They Knew 'Facts' About Britney's 'Addiction & Mental Health Issues'

Jamie Spears wants credit for all that he did to help his daughters struggles with “addiction and mental health issues” that, apparently, were far more serious than anything the public ever knew.

That’s what the 69-year-old is claiming in new court documents, anyways, according to a new report that is taking a deep look into a 15-page filing he made with the Los Angeles County Court earlier this month.

Related: Britney’s Dogs Returned After Housekeeper Took Them Away In Fear Of Their Health

According to the court filing, as first reported by DailyMail.com, the domineering dad claimed openly that the general public would “praise” him if they knew the truth about allegedly “highly confidential” information regarding Britney’s life and ongoing problems.

Those problems, Jamie openly alleges in the court docs, include “addiction and mental health issues.” Not one to really ever hold back, he decided to go all-in when filing the court doc regarding the care and oversight of his now-39-year-old pop star daughter, writing (below):

“If the public knew all the facts of Ms. Spears’ personal life, not only her highs but also her lows, all of the addiction and mental health issues that she has struggled with, and all of the challenges of the Conservatorship, they would praise Mr. Spears for the job he has done, not vilify him. But the public does not know all the facts, and they have no right to know, so there will be no public redemption for Mr. Spears.”

OK, first off, that is a SUPER self-serving statement and not AT ALL in service of his daughter! Way to throw her under the f**king bus even more, man. Even if you feel you’ve been dragged in public, if your first priority is indeed Britney, then this ain’t it!!

But that’s male ego for ya!

To be like “you guys should seriously thank me” and then for proof his only claim is “oh but if you only knew all the facts,” like, what?! That’s like saying you’ve got a secret but can’t share it. GTFO of here with that s**t.

(Obviously, Brit’s health is confidential, but that’s the point Jamie is using to his advantage — he can run behind that as a smokescreen and claim without need to ever prove it that he did way more than enough to rescue her, etc., etc.)

Second, though, it brings up some rightful questions about the future of the conservatorship moving forward past Jamie. With a new conservator in charge, can we expect things to maintain for Britney? Get better? Get worse?!

Related: Inside Sam Asghari’s Estranged Relationship With His Own Father…

That doesn’t appear to be Jamie’s concern — at least, not in these docs — as he can’t help but pat himself on the back for all the hard work he’s done even while Brit admittedly felt “constrained” by his tough oversight.

Jamie continued:

“There is no doubt that the Conservatorship saved Ms. Spears from disaster, supported her when she needed it the most, protected her and her reputation from harm, and facilitated the restoration of her career.”

Yeah, nothing quite like asking for praise to be heaped upon yourself by others…

Like we said, this court filing seems pretty self-serving on Jamie’s part — but that ultimately is kind of a moot point since a new conservator is in the mix and Britney can move on to that in time, no matter what.

Still, what do U make of these strong words, Perezcious readers? Could it be true? Could Britney really have all of those “addiction and mental health issues” as stated, or not?? Sound OFF with your take on the matter down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN]