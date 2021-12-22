OMG! Rachel Brosnahan Pulled A 'Drowned Rat' From Her NYC Toilet!!

The Marvelous Mrs… plumber?!

Rachel Brosnahan just saved the day in her apartment by helping to unclog a toilet that had a “drowned rat” stuck in it! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her accomplishment with the world, writing:

“New York, I love you. Stay safe out there folks and let’s please look out for each other as this new wave moves through our ranks. In other NYC news, today I pulled a drowned rat out of our toilet.”

In the snapshot, the actress kneels beside a toilet while holding two wooden sticks — likely two plungers or a broken broom handle. She also wears a face mask and gloves to keep herself protected from the rogue animal.

Take a look:

Wow! Saving the day and using the moment to remind fans to stay safe as COVID-19 cases spike around the country, and especially in The Big Apple. But we have to wonder about the fate of this poor guy who found himself in her toilet. Any reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

