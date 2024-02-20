See How Rachel Leviss Clapped Back At Ex-BFF Scheana Shay For Throwing Shade At Her Podcast!

Rachel Leviss reacted to the shade her former best friend Scheana Shay threw at her by throwing some shade of her own right back!

The former Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram to drop a post promoting episode ten of her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast on Monday. And the star of her promo video? Scheana. The clip began with the 38-year-old singer telling her co-stars Lala Kent and James Kennedy on the Vanderpump Rules After Show about how everyone will “get real tired” of Rachel’s podcast by episode ten if she only speaks about Tom Sandoval. Scheana said:

“I’m curious what Episode ten of her podcast is gonna be because everyone’s gonna get real tired hearing her just talk about Tom Sandoval.”

To which Lala sarcastically responded:

“Sounds like such an interesting podcast.”

Rachel then clapped back at these statements in a pretty savage way! The video called out Scheana’s hypocrisy and showed multiple instances in which she mentioned things about Sandoval on her own podcast Scheananigans and other interviews. Damn! She pulled out the receipts! Watch (below):

Scheana has not reacted to the clap back from Rachel. However, we bet she will eventually say something about the 29-year-old’s video… on her podcast. LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Bethenny Frankel/Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]