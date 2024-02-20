Rachel Leviss Goes After Tom Sandoval Over Claim They Had A Suicide Pact At The Height Of Scandoval

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Rachel Leviss is making her voice heard on a very important matter — and specifically because it is something she says her disgraced former did not do several months ago.

Of course, Rachel and Tom Sandoval made headlines for months on end after their so-called Scandoval affair was revealed to the public just about a year ago now. After it was unearthed that Tom had been cheating on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with Rachel, the Vanderpump Rules universe nearly went up in flames. Rachel and Tom were the focus of the gossip world for months on end — to the point that it became extremely taxing on their mental health.

As you may recall, back in December of last year, Tom appeared on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge‘s podcast Two Ts In A Pod to discuss the Scandoval fallout at length. During that ep, the 40-year-old man claimed to Mellencamp and Judge that he and Leviss had a suicide pact after their affair was revealed. Matter-of-factly, he alleged at the time:

“I was on the phone with Rachel and literally debating on f**king killing ourselves.”

And that comment is now on Rachel’s radar. During the latest episode of her own podcast Rachel Goes Rogue, the 29-year-old slammed Tom for making such an unsettling and revealing statement. Clearly hurt and betrayed by the fact that he would admit something so serious in such a flippant way, she said:

“It is not OK for somebody else to tell other people that they have expressed feelings of not wanting to live anymore. Tom already brought this up about me on Tamra and Teddi’s podcast, Two Ts in a Pod, and that one I went in really deep processing with my therapist because it’s like, ‘whoa, why are you talking about this personal information? That was privy to only your ears? This is a vulnerable topic, a vulnerable position for me to be sharing with you and you’re telling Teddi and Tamra and whoever else is listening to this popular podcast that I have had dark thoughts?'”

She’s not wrong! Like, not at all. She then went on to slam Tom for what she felt was a misrepresentation of their supposed conversation regarding “debating on f**king killing ourselves,” as he termed it. To Rachel, that made it seem like something far different than the mental health strife she was actually experiencing:

“The way that he said it too, he made it seem like we had a suicide pact, like it was some sort of Romeo and Juliet love story. That really angered me. So when he said it again, and I understand, like, yes, he was defending me to Scheana [Shay] and exposing her for how vindictive she really was, but it’s also not OK to be discussing that personal, emotional, turmoil state of mind with the rest of the world and now it’s a topic of conversation. That really crossed a boundary.”

And Tom isn’t the only one with whom Rachel has an issue! She called out Vanderpump Rules producers for how they’ve portrayed her mental health struggles on recent episodes, notably including this week’s TV turn:

“I think that how they closed out the episode with the disclaimer with the suicide hotline, I’m happy that they did, but I’m a little disappointed that they didn’t really treat me with that concern. I’m just so grateful that I was able to get the mental health treatment that I needed so desperately. That place really saved me and helped me to get out of this chaotic world.”

No kidding…

What do U make of Rachel’s takes here, Perezcious readers? Say what you will about her role in the events that led to Scandoval, but she is definitely being refreshingly candid about much of it now.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

