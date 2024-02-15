Tom Sandoval Still 'Hurt' Rachel Leviss Dumped Him -- And Blames Her Parents?!

Tom Sandoval hasn’t gotten over his breakup yet. No, not that one. We’re talking about from his mistress Rachel Leviss!

On Tuesday’s Vanderpump Rules after show, the reality star opened up about when he last spoke to his former co-star — and why he thinks she dumped him amid the cheating scandal, much to his dismay.

According to the bar owner, they stopped communicating “shortly before” he went to film Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which occurred right before VPR Season 11 began production last summer. As he’s been open about, the split wasn’t something he wanted AT ALL, especially since he was doing “everything” he could to be ready to help her adjust to normal life again after her stay at The Meadows, a mental health facility in Arizona. He explained:

“It was so defeating. I was doing everything I could to be there with her. That’s why I quit drinking. That’s why I quit smoking because I knew she couldn’t do that. I wanted for when she got out [for us] to be on the same page. Maybe we could have our first drink together.”

Tom Schwartz then joked that Sandoval “wanted to coach her” — yet again suggesting he just wanted to control her, as he has often been criticized for. Oof!

Admitting it’s been “really hard” to cut ties, the aspiring singer revealed he thinks there are “a lot of reasons” the Rachel Goes Rogue podcaster ultimately pulled the plug, saying:

“It hurts me to hear the things that she says because I was always such a champion of her and being empowered by herself and making her own decisions. I was always the one to push her up and tell her what a smart, powerful woman she is and is becoming.”

Not him always making everything about himself. LOLz! The 40-year-old continued by blaming… Rachel’s parents??

“I think a lot of it had to do with her parents not liking me and being mad that she ended up in this situation and blaming me for that. Obviously, it’s partly my fault; it’s partly her fault. You know, definitely not blameless, but her publicist would constantly say ‘optics, optics, optics,’ you know? And I think the optics of the situation became the priority over anything else.”

Always looking to blame other people. For the record, the former SUR waitress has said on her podcast she didn’t like “the way that [Tom] would talk to my parents,” comparing him to her ex-fiancé James Kennedy. So that was part of the equation. But she also called herself a “victim” of his manipulation and “messed up” behavior, so there were probably a ton of factors!

Hear Tom open up about this and more (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think he’s learned anything from this breakup? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Rachel Leviss/Instagram & Bravo/YouTube]