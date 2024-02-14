Tom Sandoval Struggled With Suicidal Thoughts After Scandoval -- And Ariana Madix Said TOO BAD!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Tom Sandoval was in a very dark place as he dealt with the aftermath of his cheating scandal. In Tuesday’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules, filmed back in July of last year, the TomTom bar owner had a candid conversation about his mental health with Lisa Vanderpump. He revealed to his longtime boss:

“I battle with f**king suicide.”

He explained the scandal took a toll on his mental health, especially as his co-stars kept “f**king dragging [his] name through the dirt”. Hmm. Is that what was happening? He’s acting like he was being treated unfairly — when all we saw was everyone being upset about what he’d done to their other friend, Ariana Madix.

Related: Ariana SUES Ex Tom To Force Sale Of Their House!

In a confessional, the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer elaborated on his mental anguish:

“I was hanging on by a thread. Your walls start closing in. You can’t see outside of, like, the hurt, the pain. … You can’t dream about better days. I was getting to the point where I felt like, what’s the f**king point?”

It was especially alarming for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum who lost her own brother to suicide. She had actually tried to speak to Tom about any potential struggles he may have been facing after filming the reunion back in March, she explained in her own confessional:

“Tom Sandoval assured me after the reunion when I called him on the car on the way home. I said, ‘You promise me, Tom. If ever you have any thoughts like that.’ He said, ‘I’m not that person. I wouldn’t do that.’”

She emotionally added:

“So to hear him say he’s had those thoughts and he didn’t call me, that scares the f**king living daylights out of me. After losing my only sibling to suicide, I can’t hear that and do nothing about it.”

Oof. A sad thought. The 63-year-old later spoke with Sandoval’s pal Tom Schwartz to share the concerning revelation, telling the Stars on Mars alum:

“He was so low that he actually said, ‘I’ve had some really dark thoughts.’ … When I hear that, that scares the life out of me, because my brother said a similar thing to me, and then, suddenly, it’s too late.”

In an effort to help, she asked Schwartz to get the cast together for a trip to Lake Tahoe to “try and help change this whole narrative.” But they weren’t having it. Ariana, not feeling sorry for her ex at all, said it was his own fault he “destroyed” his support system. Jeez.

He may have screwed up big time, but anyone dealing with mental health issues — especially ones as serious as suicidal thoughts — deserves some compassion. The question is, do the people he betrayed owe him a pep talk and a shoulder to cry on? That feels like asking a lot.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do YOU think Ariana and the rest should have brought him back into the fold? Let us know (below).

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via Bravo/ABC News/YouTube]