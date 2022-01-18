Rachel Zegler Apologizes For Dramatic Reading Of Britney Spears' Tweets To Jamie Lynn: ‘Meant No Disrespect’

Rachel Zegler is sorry for posting a reenactment of Britney Spears’ tweets to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears amid their public feud over the weekend.

If you missed it, the 20-year-old actress got slammed with backlash after she posted a self-tape style video reading one of the pop star’s most dramatic tweets from last week, written in response to her younger sister’s claims that she locked them in a room together with a knife. Serious stuff, which is why the internet hated the fact that the West Side Story star seemed to think it would be funny to make a fake audition using the tweet as her script.

While the video has been deleted from all of Rachel’s social media accounts, you can still see it (below).

Rachel Zegler did a monologue of Britney’s notes tweet dragging Jamie Lynn pic.twitter.com/pcp3usWNQX — Mich (@mich_____00) January 16, 2022

Now, Rachel is taking to Twitter to clear the air, telling fans and haters alike that she royally screwed up. On Monday, the starlet reflected:

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Britney and am rooting for her always. While I meant no disrespect whatsoever, I should have thought about how this could be perceived, and I’m so sorry for upsetting or disappointing anyone.”

In another tweet, the New Jersey native added:

“This is not a situation to be taken lightly, and we should all be lifting Britney up in this pivotal time. Thanks for hearing me out, and a big thank you to all who held me accountable.”

This is not a situation to be taken lightly, and we should all be lifting Britney up in this pivotal time. Thanks for hearing me out, and a big thank you to all who held me accountable. (2/2) — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) January 17, 2022

Rachel’s controversial video came just days after Britney blasted JL on socials following a series of interviews on Good Morning America and ABC News, done to promote the Zoey 101 alum’s new memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

Mad that allegedly fake stories were being spewed to the press and to boost book sales, the songwriter wrote:

“Jamie Lynn… congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW… I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!! The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life, and it was way too big for me to cut… So please, please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!!”

The 40-year-old also had some choice words to say when describing her sister’s new MO, adding:

“NOW and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone. I’m actually very confused about you making that up because it’s honestly not like you at all !!!!”

The confrontational back-and-forth continued over the weekend as Jamie Lynn went on to post a cryptic quote about “the truth” before finally asking to handle the personal matter in private.

Knowing how heated things got between the family members, you can see why Britney stans weren’t too pleased to see another celeb appear to make light of the situation! At least Zegler seems to recognize her wrongs… Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

