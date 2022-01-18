The Kardashians Are SO Not Happy With Kanye West Right Now -- Details

The KarJenner fam isn’t very happy with the way Kanye West has been behaving!

Kim Kardashian‘s extended fam, including momager Kris Jenner and her world-famous sisters, are taking umbrage at her estranged husband’s latest behavior following a rough weekend regarding daughter Chicago West‘s birthday party!

As we’ve been reporting, Ye publicly called out the KarJenner fam after supposedly being barred from attending Chicago’s birthday party. He apparently finally got entrance into the party, but afterward insiders began dishing about how Ye REALLY rubbed people the wrong way with his public pronouncements — that allegedly did NOT match up with agreed-upon details of the day!

An insider spoke about the matter to Us weekly on Monday, revealing the KarJenner women believe Ye to be “uncontrollable” as he continues to air the tight-knit fam’s “private matters” amid his ongoing divorce from Kim. Furthermore, the insider added:

“Kanye has caused a lot of drama lately with the family [and] they’re not happy with what’s transpired over the last few days.”

Like we reported earlier, it’s interesting to hear this whole thing is circling the drain right now, because according to other insiders close to Kim, there were “always two parties planned” for the weekend — one joint Kim-hosted session for Chicago and cousin Stormi Webster, and one later in the afternoon involving Kanye. So to have him go off like this apparently doesn’t make a whole lot of sense for them!

But while Yeezy continues to be a source of stress for the SKIMS founder, that part of her life may soon be over. This same source also reported on Monday that Kim is “hoping the divorce is settled soon.”

Furthermore, the insider added that though Kim is planning on years of coparenting, she is “ready for that chapter to close for good” so she can move on with her life (and Pete Davidson!)

From Ye’s perspective, well, at least he’s got Julia Fox, right? After all, she is saying some really good things about him and their relationship right now. Maybe he can just go concentrate on that and ease up on some of this coparenting drama or something, you know?!

