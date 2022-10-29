Randall Emmett Shares Cryptic Post About Taking ‘The High Road’ Amid Ex Ambyr Childers' Allegations

Randall Emmett is getting cryptic.

After Ambyr Childers accused her ex-husband of abuse and filed an emergency domestic violence restraining order against him, the 51-year-old filmmaker took to Instagram Stories on Friday to seemingly respond to the allegation. He shared a since-deleted graphic that read:

“Always choose the High Road. There is less Traffic And the View is much Better.”

Although Randall has not addressed the meaning behind the message, it came just days after Ambyr alleged in a court filing for a restraining order obtained by The Los Angeles Times that she accidentally received a “threatening” email from his attorney, Ben Valencia. The 34-year-old actress claimed the lawyer’s conversation with Randall left her “legitimate fear for [her] safety and well-being.” Ambyr said the two allegedly wrote in the email:

“When will you get some real money together so we can take this c–t out once and for all. This is not good for your girls.”

She further claimed that when they were still married, Randall “would put his hand around [her] neck and tell [her] that [she] could never get away from him.” Whoa… However, the You alum’s protective order request was denied due to a lack of evidence but a hearing has been scheduled for November 14.

