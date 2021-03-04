Rapper Allegedly Cut Off Roommate's Penis For Viral Video Stunt

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A Spanish rapper is facing serious jail time after allegedly amputating his roommate’s penis with a 12-inch kitchen knife as part of a ploy to go viral on social media.

According to reports, Aaron Beltran (pictured above) — who goes by the artistic name Sanatorio del Atico, or Attic Sanatorium — allegedly made a deal with Andrew Breach, a British teacher who studied at Oxford, to cut off his manhood. Police say Breach not only consented to the act, but agreed to pay Beltran a fee depending on how many times the video was shared on YouTube — with the payout reportedly ranging from £173 (about $240) to a maximum of £2,164 (about $3,000).

The indictment stated that the heinous act took place in Zaragoza, Spain, in March 2019, noting:

“On the afternoon of March 8, just before 7:15 p.m. when both men were in the victim’s bedroom, Andrew tied his pajama cord round the bottom of his penis to avoid hemorrhaging. The accused, who was sat on a chair in front of him, cut his penis with a 12-inch kitchen knife which was never found because the accused got rid of it.”

A police officer told court officials that he found Breach in eastern Spain bleeding heavily after the grisly stunt. A separate officer said the 35-year-old, who taught at a local language academy, wanted to dismember his penis because he didn’t feel like he was completely male.

The cop explained to the court:

“When interviewing the victim in hospital he told us the accused cut off his penis. Andrew said he did not feel 100 percent a man and wanted to get rid of his penis… He agreed on a deal with the accused to pay him €200 which would depend on how many views the video of the amputation received on YouTube. It was done on the basis of hits.”

The Independent reports that surgeons were able to reattach the penis, which is now fully functional. Breach was said to have spent three weeks in the hospital before returning to the UK.

Related: Man Allegedly Attempts To Drown & Then Bury Wife Alive At Popular Beach

In court, Breach contradicted his sworn statement that Beltran was responsible for the act by instead alleging he cut off his own penis. Claiming that he felt pressure from police to blame his roommate, the professor said:

“I cut off my own penis. I was unwell. It was myself.”

Police denied his claim. Prosecutors, meanwhile, have accepted that Breach suffers from gender dysphoria — and while they admit the amputation was consensual, prosecutors argue that Beltran still bears criminal responsibility.

Beltran spent four months in prison before being released on bail. He faces four and a half years behind bars if convicted.

[Image via Sanatorio del Atico/YouTube]