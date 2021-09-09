Not So Raven??? Raven-Symoné Says Disney Offered To Make Her Character Gay & She REFUSED!

Oh, snap! Raven Baxter could have been a lesbian?!?!

If you grew up in the early aughts, then you most likely know of the popular series That’s So Raven on the Disney Channel, which starred Raven-Symoné as the high school student who received visions that often forced her into some interesting situations.

Following the show’s success, the 35-year-old actress later signed on for a spinoff series called Raven’s Home, where viewers now saw the psychic as a divorced, single mom of two who is living with her longtime bestie, Chelsea.

However, it turns out Disney actually asked if Raven, who came out back in 2014, wanted her character to be gay before the revival series aired in 2017 — but she turned it down! The Cheetah Girls alum explained her decision during an episode of the Pride podcast, saying:

“There was a conversation before the series started, and I was asked the question, ‘Would you like Raven Baxter to be a lesbian?’ And I said, no. I said no. The reason I said, no, wasn’t because I wasn’t proud of who I was, or I didn’t want to represent the LGBTQ+ community in any way. It was because Raven Baxter is Raven Baxter is Raven Baxter. There was no reason for me to change the human that she was in order to fit the actress that played her. And Raven Baxter is a character that I was proud to play. Even if she is straight, cisgender, I don’t mind, let her have her moment.”

Symoné then noted that she “didn’t want to change who [her character] was” for the spinoff. Most importantly for her, the former co-host of The View wanted to separate her on-screen persona’s life from her own, explaining:

“When you really start blending your personal self with your character self, it’s even harder. Like, I’m stereotyped for the rest of my life. Let’s just keep it 100. You know what I mean? If you ever see me in another character, you see Raven Baxter, and that’s just what the deal is. I think the one thing that differentiates me from her is now a lot more.”

While it would have been amazing to have even more LGBTQIA+ representation on the screen, we guess it is understandable that Raven wanted to make a clear distinction between a television show role and her real life. But again, we really would have loved to see it — especially on a major children’s network like the Disney Channel.

What do YOU think about Raven’s decision not to make Raven Baxter a lesbian in the reboot, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below). Also, you can ch-ch-check out the entire podcast (below):

