The Real Reason Justin Bieber Turned Down Performing With Usher At Super Bowl!

Justin Bieber is in a different phase of life… one that doesn’t include flashy performances.

Beliebers who tuned into the Super Bowl earlier this month were excited by the prospect of the Never Say Never singer taking the stage alongside his former mentor Usher… But when the halftime show wrapped and the 29-year-old was nowhere near the stage, fans realized that dream was not going to come true. There were reports that Usher reached out with the proposition, so why exactly did Justin turn it down?? Well, he just doesn’t seem to have the same desire to perform that he once did!

On Saturday, an insider told the DailyMail.com:

“Justin not only told Usher he wasn’t interested in doing the Super Bowl, but he also said he doesn’t want to do much of anything when it comes to performing. He has had his issues in the past with touring, whether it was his health or mental health that made him cancel tour stops, but he just has lost interest in going on a major world tour.”

As we all know, Justin’s battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome — which at one point caused partial facial paralysis — factored into the cancellation of his Justice tour last February. The insider added:

“He’s with Hailey [Bieber] doing his thing, and maybe recording some music, but he is a bit of a homebody. He likes to be in the shadows and occasionally put out music but a full-on world tour or big performances on an awards show or the Super Bowl just doesn’t fit him right now. It is not much of an interest or something that drives him now at all.”

The source compared him to One Direction alum Zayn Malik — who for the most part stays out of the public eye.

Inneresting! We can’t really blame the guy… Between being thrust into the spotlight at such a young age and his health battles, we understand him just wanting some peace and quiet.

On Friday, Usher confirmed on The Breakfast Club that he really did offer J.B. a spot on his roster, but that the Peaches singer is “just wanting to tell a different story right now” — which definitely aligns with this latest update. The Yeah singer did, however, tease they’re going to “do something else in the future.”

