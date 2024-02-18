Taylor Swift Says She Felt ‘Lonely’ While Writing Folklore -- Even Though She Was Dating Joe Alwyn At The Time!

Did Taylor Swift shade Joe Alwyn?!

On Saturday night, the Love Story singer continued her Eras Tour in Melbourne, Australia, where she graced fans with a bit of insight into her writing process… But not without what sounded like a smidgen of shade!

While speaking about her 2020 album Folklore, she opened up about how “lonely” she was at the time of writing it… despite the fact that she was in a longtime relationship with Joe! She told fans:

“[I was] imagining that, instead of being a lonely millennial woman covered in cat hair drinking my weight in white wine, I was a ghostly Victorian lady wandering through the woods with a candle in a candlestick holder, and I wrote only on parchment with a feathered quill”

HA! That’s quite the visual… Fitting, though!

She added:

“That was in my mind, what I thought I looked like writing Folklore. That is not what I looked like … So that’s all that matters — the delusion.”

So, “a lonely millennial woman,” huh? That’s definitely an inneresting self assessment given her relationship status at the time… AND the fact that Joe even contributed to the album, helping write tracks like Betty and Exile! Listen to her talk about it in fan-captured footage (below):

Now to be fair, the world was in disarray at the time with the COVID-19 pandemic and global lockdown, so she could have been feeling lonely because of that… All we know is she definitely doesn’t seem lonely these days with Travis Kelce! We’ll just have to wait and see what she has to say next in her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department, which she says was a “lifeline” to write!

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

