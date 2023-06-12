Blind Item: The Reality Of Womanizing Home » Not So Blind Item » Blind Item: The Reality Of Womanizing What reality TV star used drugs to take advantage of women? Think you know? Comment (below)! Related Posts Journalist Behind Britney Spears 'Meth' Story INSISTS Kevin Federline Quotes Are Real -- Despite His Denial! Naked Woman Found DEAD In Manhattan Apartment Trash Compactor Britney Spears Shuts Down Report Claiming K-Fed Is Worried She’s Using ‘Meth’! Kevin Federline SLAMS Report Saying He Accused Britney Spears Of Using ‘Meth’! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jun 12, 2023 13:34pm PDT Share This Categories Drugs Icky Icky Poo Love Line Not So Blind Item Reality TV Wacky, Tacky & True Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article