Taika Waititi's Ex-Wife BLASTS Him For Cheating & More!

Taika Waititi’s ex-wife did not hold back when talking about the messy end of their marriage! Buckle up for some piping hot tea, Perezcious readers!

For those who didn’t know, the beloved Kiwi filmmaker married Chelsea Winstanley in 2011. They went on to have two daughters together. Then, it came out in 2020 the pair secretly had broken up two years earlier. Rumors circulated Taika had cheated on the producer at some point, resulting in their split. Neither of them confirmed the speculation… until now! Chelsea decided to spill the beans for the first time on what happened while on the podcast It’s Personal With Anika Moa Friday.

Host Anika Moa asked about her career having to take a “backseat” when she and Taika had kids and he was “doing his thing” — remember those years they were together were the ones in which he skyrocketed to fame with hits like Things We Do In The Shadows and Hunt For The Wilderpeople, culminating of course in his Marvel years. And you know what? Chelsea got super candid on the subject, sharing she began to feel a ton of “resentment” for the director as she felt like she was raising her children all on her own:

“To be really, brutally honest, I probably started forming a bit of resentment in that moment. You don’t make a human being on your own — therefore, you shouldn’t have to raise a human being on your own, either. When that little seed of resentment was starting to form — I want to be really honest and own my participation in that, in the unraveling of our relationship.”

Their relationship continued to unravel when Taika got the opportunity to direct the 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok. She, understandably did not want to be one of those wives who waited all day in a hotel for him to finish filming, coupled with the fact she didn’t want to take their little ones out of school. So Chelsea told him they would stay home and only come to visit him on the set in Australia:

“I didn’t want to be the dutiful wife and race over to the Gold Coast [in Australia], where he was making Thor, and sit in an apartment all day long, f**king twiddling my thumbs, and bring the kids out. Lots of other wives do that, and in other departments, I’ll dutifully do that thing. But I couldn’t think of anything f**king worse. That would mean I have to take my babies out of kōhanga reo [Māori-speaking kindergarten]. And that, to me, was really important. So I said, ‘I’m not going to do that, but we’ll come over and visit.’”

From that point on, things were never the same between them. And here is where she dropped a major bombshell! Chelsea shared:

“That probably was the beginning of the unraveling because I wasn’t that pandering, dutiful, get on my knees and whatever you want. Someone else was, though. I didn’t know that until many years later.”

“Someone else was, though”? OMG! Did Chelsea just confirm Taika cheated on her?! It appears so! Taika is famously now married to Rita Ora. We hope for her sake the adage of “once a cheater…” isn’t necessarily true. Oof.

The Jojo Rabbit producer did not get into any more details about the director’s infidelity. She did point out she was ultimately “glad” to have gone down that path – despite her ex-husband’s cheating ways. Chelsea pointed out she got to work on projects like Waru and the documentary Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen at the time that “reaffirmed” she did not need anyone else in her life to make herself “happy”:

“That’s true to me. Those projects and that type of storytelling, that’s me. That’s got nothing to do with what was going on. I needed to focus on my own stuff. It reaffirmed for me that I can do that. I don’t need anyone else for me to be able, happy, and [in control], or do what I want to do in the spaces that I love.”

She continued to say Taika “never” supported her own ambitions:

“It’s nice to have someone who can support you, or just to go, ‘You got this’ or ‘I’m so proud of you.’ But there was never any of that. There was no interest in what I wanted to be doing. So that said volumes, really.”

Oof. Taika sounds like he was kind of a crappy partner to Chelsea! Looking back on their marriage, she ultimately feels the Oscar winner was on his “own buzz”:

“I think I was married to someone who really was on their own buzz and tunnel vision. We’re all on our own journey, so to help me get through on a daily basis, I just remind myself that I’m not responsible for what anybody does. I’m only responsible for the way in which I react. As time goes by, you’re actually angry at yourself for not believing that you deserved better.”

As we said, Chelsea did not hold back in this interview! Damn!

Taika has not addressed the claims made by Chelsea! We will see if he will say something about it ever. But what are YOUR reactions? Sound OFF in the comments below!

