Savannah Chrisley Reads Mom Julie's Heartbroken Letters From Prison! Watch!

Savannah Chrisley is sharing some insight about her mom’s prison stay.

On her Unlocked podcast Tuesday, the 26-year-old read aloud some excerpts from Julie Chrisley‘s letters sent from jail. As you know, the matriarch and her hubby Todd Chrisley are serving jail time in two separate prisons for tax and bank fraud — she in Kentucky and he in Florida — and it hasn’t been an easy stay for either of them. Hearing the letters, it becomes apparent the roughest part of the 51-year-old’s hard time is being away from her beloved husband. Savannah read:

“I knew my life was about to change forever. My husband and I stood in our bedroom right in front of our prayer bench and said our goodbyes. We hugged, we kissed and we prayed before he walked out the door heading to Pensacola, Florida with Savannah, Grayson and Nick. This would be the last time I would speak to my husband face to face.”

Oh man…

In the letter, the mom of three goes on to say she spoke on the phone to Todd one last time before officially getting booked into the Lexington facility:

“What a sobering thought, the man I had lived with, raised a family with and loved more than life itself is now temporarily residing in Florida, and me in Kentucky. I could not wrap my head around the fact that I was going to be separated from my husband and children for what seems like a lifetime.”

Recalling the moment she stepped into prison, she writes:

“We turned onto the road that the prison is located, passing white vans with paparazzi in them. My family said their goodbyes and I walked into prison with nothing but the clothes on my back.”

According to the Sassy by Savannah founder, every single one of her mom’s letters features how much she misses the patriarch. Like this moment…

“It was great seeing the kids and Mom and Dad this week, but I miss Todd so bad. I miss his voice. I miss being able to lay in bed beside each other. I miss my person.”

Heartbreaking.

Savannah went on to say how “different life is now” with her mom and dad both in separate prisons and away from their loved ones:

“I can just feel her hurt through these messages and to just think about how different life is now, a year, almost a year and a half later. But like this is her life now. And it’s so different than obviously what it was before, in just the emotional aspect of it of having to miss your family so much.”

See the full video (below):

Todd and Julie could possibly be reunited sooner than we think. They’ve appealed their guilty verdicts and are scheduled for another hearing on April 15 to discuss their sentences moving forward.

