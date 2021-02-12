Model Rebecca Landrith Found Dead With Gunshot Wounds On Side Of Pennsylvania Road

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Rebecca Landrith, a finalist in the 2014 Miss Manhattan contest and America’s It Girl Miss Lady Liberty in the same year, was found dead in western Pennsylvania early Sunday morning. The 47-year-old was discovered off an Interstate 80 ramp by a PennDot worker, according to PhillyVoice. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

In a statement made by Union County Coroner Dominick Adamo to the outlet, Landrith suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her head, throat, chest, and hand. Without identification, the police were able to identify her using fingerprints on receipts left in her possession. These papers revealed the former model had been traveling through Indiana and Wisconsin. They also helped reveal Tracy Rollins Jr.’s connection to the homicide, as confirmed by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. The 28-year-old (pictured above, inset) from Dallas was seen in surveillance video and cell phone data at the same locations as the receipts, according to the police.

Officers also allegedly discovered blood and shell casings in Rollins’ truck, and were able to spot that bleach and cleaning solution had recently been used within the vehicle. The suspect was arrested on Wednesday in Connecticut and charged with criminal homicide and abuse of corpse, PhillyVoice revealed on Thursday. It is unclear if the truck driver has entered a plea yet. The investigation into Landrith’s death is ongoing.

Originally from Alexandria, Virginia, Rebecca’s iStudio page described her as “a warm weather person with a warm heart.” With a clear passion for the fashion industry, her bio also noted she had “worked in the field of law” and was “an accomplished violinist.” Stating her primary location as New York, she “appeared in numerous product advertisements, video commercials, magazines, acted as a spokesmodel in videos for businesses and their websites, and multiple haute-couture Runway shows including Fashion Week.”

According to her older brother, George Landrith, his sister was the youngest of five siblings, but had been estranged from the family for five years. Because of such, he did not have any information to offer about her recent life.

What an awful story. While nothing can bring Rebecca back, we can only hope justice is served.

Thinking of all those mourning this truly tragic loss. May she rest in peace…

