Chrissy Teigen Does NOT Look Back Fondly On Her Time As A 'C-Class Naomi Campbell' Bikini Model

Think the life of a runway model is luxurious off stage? Chrissy Teigen is here to tell you otherwise!

The supermodel took to Instagram on Monday to take a (cat)walk down memory lane as she reminisced about her days as a model during Miami Fashion Week — which was “basically my equivalent of walking Paris couture.”

While the throwback photos of Teigen werking the runway looked glam af, the cookbook author went on to reveal just how UN-glam things were for her behind the scenes at the time. Dubbing her former self as a “C-class Naomi Campbell,” (LOLz) the 35-year-old explained:

“[I] was talking about my days of Miami fashion week and how it was basically my equivalent of walking Paris couture.200 bucks a show minus agency and I’d wait 5/6 hours sitting on the floor of the Mondrian to be seen. Booking a show at the Setai, walking over the pool, oh my god the excitement, C-class Naomi Campbell coming throughhhhhh!!!!!!”

Ha!

Photo: Chrissy Didn’t Let This Wardrobe Malfunction Ruin Date Night!

John Legend’s wife continued:

“Dinner with randos at Prime 112, ordering enough food to take home to eat for the week cause the fashion show money would disappear with agency fees. Sleeping in a two bedroom at the Flamingo with 5 other girls, MEMORIES!”

Wow. The dream is very different from the reality sometimes!

Tiegen walked in a number of swimsuit fashion shows in 2010, around the same time she was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. As time went on, however, she became more of a fashion show spectator, with her career pivoting toward her cooking brand and TV hosting gigs.

Related: Chrissy Talks About Enjoying Joe Biden’s Inauguration Sober

Still, the mother-of-two occasionally likes to look back at her modeling days. Last year, she reflected on the constant weigh-ins she and the other models would have to do, telling Glamour UK:

“With model agencies, it was normal to get measured too, and I did it myself mainly, so when you had direct bookings without castings, [the clients] knew what they were getting. There were jobs I would turn up to and they would say my measurements were off and it was the worst feeling to be kicked off the job.”

She continued:

“It happened three times. The client had booked me directly. I had half my make-up done and they asked me to get up and take a few photos, to test the light. But they sent [the pictures] to my agency and the client fired me on the spot. I didn’t do any jobs without first going to a casting meeting for years after that.”

Chrissy also reflected on getting breast implants when she was about 20 for her swimsuit modeling career, adding:

“I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

The superstar ended up getting her implants removed in 2020; we have a feeling she doesn’t look back on them any more fondly than she does her bikini modeling days.

[Image via Jeff Daly/Avalon/WENN]