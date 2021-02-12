WOW Dua Lipa Went Back To TITANIC For Her New Music Video!

It looks like the theme of tragedy is truly in the air these days. Dua Lipa’s new music video has us in our feels approaching this Valentine’s Day weekend!!

Set in the dining room of the Titanic, the video for the pop star’s new single We’re Good highlights the untold and very devastating story of one lobster’s evening aboard the fateful ship. Through the night, the sea creature is forced to watch his friends get taken to their death all in the name of fine dining. Talk about horrifying!

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old singer looks glamorous as ever performing for the classy cruisers — but little do they all know, the boat is about to plummet into the ocean. Rather than relive Jack and Rose’s painful fight to survive in the freezing water (why couldn’t that door have just been a smidge bigger, seriously!), the sunken ship is a lifesaver for our video’s protagonist.

We won’t spoil all the fun for you. Watch the inventive throwback music video (below)!

