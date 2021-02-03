Lisa Marie Presley Says She 'Couldn't Have Made It' Following Son’s Death Without Her Daughters In Birthday Post

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Happy belated birthday!

Lisa Marie Presley celebrated her 53rd birthday on Monday. The daughter of Elvis Presley took to her Instagram Tuesday to thank followers for all the well wishes she had received on her special day. She also had a very grateful message for her kids!

The mother is no doubt still mourning the tragic loss of her son Benjamin Keough to suicide over the summer. Following his death, Lisa Marie was said to be so sad and unhinged that her estranged husband Michael Lockwood feared she was not safe to care for herself or their twin girls Harper and Finley. He filed for full custody in July.

Now, through Presley’s new birthday post, it seems her daughters are the very reason she’s doing okay today! Sharing a family photo (above, center) with the twins and older sis Riley Keough, the Lights Out vocalist wrote:

“Thank you for all of the overwhelming birthday wishes from everyone. Like everyday, I couldn’t have made it through without these three by my side. ~ LMP”

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, also pitched in with a throwback of the two when the birthday girl was a tiny tot. So cute!

It’s been a brutal few months for the momma as she mourns the loss of Benjamin. In October, on what would have been his 28th birthday, the musician shared:

“My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same.”

She continued:

“Wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for [your older sister] Riley.”

Breaking her social media hiatus at the time, the songwriter posted a celebratory photo of her son blowing out birthday candles (inset, top left). She concluded the tribute:

“You were much too good for this world. ”

Truly so sad. We cannot imagine the pain she is feeling.

Benjamin was buried by his legendary grandfather at Graceland in the fall. At the time, a representative for the mother released a statement describing her as “completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated,” adding:

“She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

We’re glad to see the family is sticking by one another in these dark times. Sending all the love!

[Image via Lisa Marie Presley/Instagram]