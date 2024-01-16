Rebecca Romijn Has Harsh Words For Ex John Stamos After Being 'Blindsided' By His Memoir!

Rebecca Romijn is speaking out about her ex’s shocking entries about her in his memoir!

As we previously reported, John Stamos dropped some bombs about his first marriage in his memoir If You Would Have Told Me. He went as far as to call her “the Devil” and admit he “hated” her in an interview with People ahead of the release:

“My first marriage was shattering to me. I was shattered for way too long, too. I mean, a year, okay, good. But it went on [for] years and years. In my mind back then, she was the Devil, and I just hated her. I couldn’t believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life. Looking back, and I talk about it [in the book], because it’s one of the steps in AA where the fourth step is you lay out all your grievances, everything that people did to you. I go like, ‘None.'”

Oof.

Now that the Full House star has spoken his piece, though, the former model is spilling hers! In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that dropped on Monday, she said:

“I was very surprised by all of that, incredibly shocked actually. I was sort of blindsided by it. But you know, I don’t really want to help him sell his books based on those headlines. So that’s all I really want to say about it.”

Ouch! She’s not even giving him the time of day!

It’s clear those confessions about their relationship rubbed her the wrong way — and possibly reopened some old wounds. So much for any possible reconciliation in the future…

