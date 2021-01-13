Rebel Wilson Says She Was Once Kidnapped At Gunpoint In Africa!

This story is wild!

Rebel Wilson has had quite the 12 months working on her health, and now she’s opening up about a scary encounter from years past while vacationing in Africa! The Pitch Perfect star told Ant Middleton, a self-described Extreme Adventurer, on an upcoming episode of Sky’s Straight Talking that she was once kidnapped at gunpoint, admitting:

“It was in rural Mozambique. We were on this cattle truck and these men came on another truck with a lot of guns. [They pulled up beside us] with the big guns and they were like, ‘Yeah, you’ve got to get off your truck.’”

According to the 40-year-old, she and her group were taken to a house and kept overnight. Sounds terrifying, right?! While, apparently the actress handled the situation pretty well, as she recalled:

“I felt like I was very good in the crisis. I was like a team leader.”

Wow! The Isn’t It Romantic lead even came up with a strategy to ensure everyone’s safety as best as possible through the night, divulging:

“They sat us down, and I said, ‘Everybody link arms,’ because I was petrified in the night that they might want to take one of the girls or something.”

We’re truly so impressed she was able to stay so calm and clearheaded in such an unknown situation. Luckily (and perhaps a major reason we’ve never heard the story before), nobody was harmed and they were let go the next day.

Of course the comedian remembers that moment vividly, as she described:

“They came and said, ‘Your truck is ready now. You can go, go, go.’ We just got back on that truck and got out of there and crossed the South African border a few hours later.”

While unsure exactly what the kidnappers wanted with Rebel, she suspected:

“I think maybe those guys, maybe, used us to smuggle illegal things in the bottom of the truck.”

That would explain why they said the truck was ready. Crazy!! This scary incident certainly hasn’t deterred the entertainer from continuing to travel the world, as the actress tells this story while on a three day trip into the Mexican wilderness for the UK TV show.

