Rebel Wilson Shares Powerful Message After Gaining Weight On Vacation!

Rebel Wilson has powerful message for everyone!

On Saturday, the 42-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself standing in front of a pool while sporting a pink one-shoulder bathing suit. While Rebel looked fabulous in the snapshot, she revealed in the caption that she put on some weight while on a European vacation with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma. However, the Pitch Perfect star refuses to let it get her down! She said:

“I just noticed I put on 3 kg’s on my holiday I’m at an amazing all-inclusive resort…I’ve lost all self control. But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself. It doesn’t help to be hard on yourself but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much. But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself. Be the best version of you.”

Many of her followers applauded her for the body-positive message, including her partner Ramona who wrote:

“You are the best baby and the most beautiful girl I love you”

Others expressed in the comments section:

“What do they say, happiness is the best look of all?” “You shouldn’t have ANY constraints while on holiday ever. You look amazing Rebel!” “Really needed to see this message today. Thank you” “Thank you for the words! So true” “Wow! I really needed to read that! I went to Nepal and came back home gaining 3 kgs! I was sad and now I am feeling much better… Sending love on your way”

As fans know, the comedian has been about her fitness journey over the past couple of years now. She recently opened up to People how her desire to loose weight stemmed from wanting to start a family, saying:

“It’s almost like I didn’t think of my own needs. I thought of a future child’s needs that really inspired me to get healthier.”

But that wasn’t the only reason. Rebel, who ended up loosing a little more than 80 pounds, further noted that this journey also allowed her to address her mental health:

“It was about dealing with the emotional issues that caused me to emotionally eat, and that’s a process. You cry a lot, analyze things. I’d never done that before. It’s really hard to know why you don’t feel worthy when people look at my life on paper and say you’ve done all these amazing things. That’s what I’m trying to overcome.”

This new post from Rebel was such an important reminder to everyone that your weight can fluctuate and that is okay. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with it. Reactions to the her powerful message, Perezcious readers?

