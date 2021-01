We’re really funking with Red Hearse!

Jack Antonoff‘s new project with Sam Dew and Sounwave is giving us very specific pop! That’s what makes it so cool!

The self-titled song Red Hearse feels like a rebirth for us all after 2020! This is bright with edges of darkness. This feels wise. This is fun but cautious.

You jus need to listen!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Red Hearse!