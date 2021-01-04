Chip & Joanna Gaines Tease Their Long-Awaited Return In Magnolia Network's New Fixer Upper: Welcome Home Trailer!

Chip and Joanna Gaines are saying “welcome home” with their new series!

The couple’s Magnolia Network, which they announced back in November 2018, finally released the latest trailer for their reboot debut, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, on Friday! While the original show aired on HGTV from 2013 until 2018, the fan-favorite home reno duo can now celebrate their comeback with a brand new season of inspiring transformations!

Watching Chip and Joanna back to work in the trailer video, it almost feels like no time has left. Chip is Chip and Joanna, well, she HIGHlariously puts up with all his antics, like when he says talking about demo is a “turn on”!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

You can catch their return starting January 29, with the first four episodes airing on Discovery+, before new episodes become available weekly through February 19. Discovery‘s new streaming service actually goes live on Monday though, and includes the full season of Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines!

Take a peek!

