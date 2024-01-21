Reese Witherspoon Hits Back At Fans Grossed Out Over Her Eating Snow Off Her Car!

All Reese Witherspoon wants to do is eat her snow in peace!

The 47-year-old actor took to TikTok on Friday to show her over eight million followers how to make “chococinnos” out of the snow she scooped right off of her car. No, we’re not joking. She marched right outside of her home, collected a mound of snow into a cup, and walked back inside to top it off with some cold brew coffee and chocolate and salted caramel syrups! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Inneresting. Reese appeared to be so happy over her snowy creation. But little did she know she would be spending her weekend defending herself against fans who were beyond grossed out over her eating “dirty” snow! Social media users said of the now-viral video:

“The way she’s just eating pollution slush puppies lmao.” “She’s cute but this doesn’t seem very clean. A bird could have pooped in the ice pile.” “Does she not know how much bacteria is in snow.” “Girl … you don’t want to know what’s in that snow.” “No no no.. snow is not made to eat.. U can get seriously sick.” “I thought eating snow was, like, dangerous to our health” “I love you, Reese. Personal anecdote: As someone who grew up in Minnesota, our teachers would always melt snow to show up how dirty it was and not to eat it! Be careful out there.”

While some were concerned, other fans were obsessed with the Legally Blonde star’s recipe:

“Fallen snow can be very dirty from the air and wind but who cares. You only live once. I remember eating snow as a kid.” “We still survive after eating snow and raw cookie dough live your best life!”

After sparking an intense debate in the comments, she addressed the whole ordeal! Reese first attempted to show she practiced some safe snow consumption… before questioning herself:

“There’s so many people on here saying snow is dirty so we went and took snow from the backyard and we microwaved it and it’s clear. Is this bad? Am I not supposed to eat snow?”

Responding to another comment from someone saying fallen snow can be “very dirty from the air,” the Big Little Lies star fired back that “you only live once”:

“We’re kind of in the category of ‘you only live once’ and it snows maybe once a year here — I don’t know. Also, I want to say something: It was delicious.”

We bet! For Reese, she is primarily not too concerned about filthy snow because she grew up drinking out of the hose and tap water at times:

​​”OK, talking about the snow not being filtered. I didn’t grow up drinking filtered water. We drank out of the tap water. We actually put our mouths on the tap and then sometimes like in the summer, when it was hot, we drank out of the hose, like, we put our mouth on the hose, growing up. Maybe that’s why I’m like this. So what you’re saying to me is I have to filter the snow before I eat it? I just can’t. Filtered snow. I don’t know how to do that.”

So what’s the harm in a little snow?! LOLz! Watch the rest of the videos (below):

Reactions? Would you eat snow off your car? Sound off in the comments below!

[Image via Reese Witherspoon/TikTok]