REVEALED: How Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth Divided Assets In Super Efficient Divorce

More details about Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth’s divorce settlement have been revealed!

ICYMI, it came out earlier this week that the former couple signed off on a marital dissolution agreement as well as a parenting plan for their 10-year-old son Tennessee. This came only four months after they rocked the world with their breakup announcement. Not much was known about their final agreement when the settlement news broke. But now, we’re finally getting some deets into how they divided their assets!

According to court documents obtained by People on Friday, Reese and Jim’s final divorce decree was filed in the Circuit Court of Davidson County, Tennessee. And by the looks of it, they seemed very efficient when it came to who kept what following the split. The docs stated about the pair, who had a prenup in place:

“All household furniture, furnishings, appliances, art, and other items of personal property have been divided to the mutual satisfaction of the parties. Each party is awarded his or her own clothing, jewelry and personal items free and clear of any and all claims of the other party.”

Related: Audrina Patridge’s Sister Addresses Speculation Estranged Hubby Cheated On Her!

They also agreed to keep anything they owned before their wedding in March 2011. Elsewhere, the documents noted their cars and the costs of that vehicle will go to whoever’s name is on the title.

When it comes down to money, Reese and Jim had separate bank accounts throughout their marriage, and no alimony will be owed to either of them. Making things even easier? The duo agreed to pay their own lawyer fees and split any court costs with the divorce proceedings evenly between them. Wow! As for their 10-year-old son Tennessee, they chose to do a 50/50 joint custody plan with no child support given to either of them.

Damn. Talk about a straightforward divorce! But here’s an inneresting detail about the settlement. It came with a nondisclosure agreement! The documents noted:

“There is a mutual desire and intent to maintain confidentiality with respect to their private, personal and business affair of every king, including … the terms of this settlement…. The Nondisclosure Agreement executed by the parties is and shall remain enforceable at all times in perpetuity.”

Obviously, these two who were together for nearly 12 years want to protect their privacy. But this means we’ll most likely never get answers from them about the real reason behind the split, including whether or not the 53-year-old producer allegedly cheated?! Ugh…

Well, it’s safe to say this was one of the smoothest divorce proceedings we’ve seen so far from a Hollywood couple! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Reese Witherspoon/Instagram]