Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe Reunited To Celebrate Son Deacon’s 18th Birthday!

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe reunited to celebrate a very special occasion!

On Saturday, the Cruel Intentions alums shared touching tributes in honor of their son Deacon’s 18th birthday. In one sweet Instagram post from the 47-year-old dad, Reese, Ryan, and their youngest child posed together at a restaurant with a multi-layered b-day cake in front of them, writing:

“Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son. You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you. We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, pup..”

In parentheses, the Big Sky actor also added:

“I’d say we did pretty good @reesewitherspoon.”

Awww!! Deacon commented on the post:

“Thanks dad!! I love you.”

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old Legally Blonde actress dropped a series of pictures of her son from over the years, including one with him blowing out his birthday candles. She captioned the photos:

“How did this happen?!! @deaconphillippe is 18?!! One day he was trading Pokémon cards, singing Bruno Mars songs, and playing American Ninja Warrior in the backyard. The next day, he is taller than me, cooking the family steaks on the grill and making his own music with his best friends. My heart is bursting with pride about the young man he is becoming. Happy 18th Birthday Deacon! I love you to the moon around the sun and all the stars.”

Deacon reciprocated the love, writing in the comments section:

“Love you mom!!”

Take a look at her heartwarming tribute (below):

Happy birthday, Deacon!

