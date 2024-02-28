Influencer Remi Bader Says Boyfriend Of 2 Years Broke Up With Her Via Text!

This is so so awful!

Fashion influencer Remi Bader and her boyfriend Keyveat Postell have called it quits after two years together! But what’s worse is how he did the dumping…

Over the weekend, the 28-year-old posted then quickly deleted a heartbreaking TikTok in which she was seen wearing a pink robe and sobbing as the text overlay read:

“When he says doing it over text is easier for him than doing it in person after almost 2 years together”

Terrible! Together for two years and he can’t even end the relationship in person? He did it by TEXT?!?

Fans quickly started chatter about the video and uploaded their thoughts to various social platforms, including Reddit. Everyone seemed to be in defense of Remi — as they should be, if things really went down like she says! Commenters wrote:

“I worry for her. She def seems like she is in a bad place.” “I lowkey just wanna give the poor girl a hug” “What a coward! … Poor girl! Nobody deserves to be treated like that. Hopefully, she gets over him fast.” “She didn’t lose a thing, someone so cowardly isn’t worth missing. She will bounce back!”

Keyveat was a huge part of Remi’s social media presence, and often appeared in her haul-style fashion videos that her fans adore. It’s so sad things had to turn out like this! We’re sending so much love her way.

[Image via Remi Bader/Instagram/TikTok]