RHOBH Cast RUINED Reunion Couches With Spray Tan Stains! LOOK!

The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills left their mark at the reunion this year — literally!

Weeks after the final installment of the dramatic Season 13 reunion aired, production designers Matthew B. Kornegay and James Pearse Connelly took to Instagram to give fans a peek into the aftermath of filming a reality show — specifically, what happened to the set furniture. And let’s just say, the ladies left it a complete mess!

Related: Kyle Richards Leaves Flirty Comment On Morgan Wade Video Amid Romance Rumors!

Matthew and James revealed the two white couches Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Annemarie Wiley sat on were covered in body makeup and spray tan stains! What makes all of this worse? Both of the pieces were rented! Fortunately, Matthew and James seemed to fix the issue! With the help of Stanley Steemer, they restored the couches to their original, clean condition. Phew! The production designers wrote in the caption:

“What really happens with 8 (can’t leave out the Iconic @kathyhilton ) Housewives on 2 rental couches …. Thanks @stanleysteemerofficial.”

The price of trying to look good on TV! Take a look at the couches (below):

Damn!

Whelp, this might be the last time we see Bravo use white couches for the reunions! They won’t make this mistake twice! LOLz! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube, Matthew B. Kornegay/Instagram]